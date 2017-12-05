Julia Sirna-Frest & More to Lead Off-Broadway Premiere Play [Porto]

Julia Sirna-Frest (A Tunnel Year) will star in the new play [Porto], written by Obie winner Kate Benson. The work will make its off-Broadway debut at the WP Theater with previews slated to begin on January 28, 2018 and an official opening planned for February 6. Obie winner Lee Sunday Evans directs the play, scheduled for a limited engagement through February 25.



The play follows a woman named Porto (Sirna-Frest) who walks into a bar; a handsome stranger enters, orders something special and disruption ensues: an upside-down romantic comedy unfolds inside and outside Porto's head.



In addition to Sirna-Frest, the cast of [Porto] will feature Noel Joseph Allain (Queerspawn), Kate Benson (Good Person of Szechwan), Ugo Chukwu (Ripcord), Jorge Cordova (Moment of Zen) and Leah Karpel (Pocatello). [Porto] will feature set design by Kristen Robinson, costume design by Obie winner Ásta Bennie Hostetter, lighting design by Amith Chandrashaker and sound design by Kate Marvin.



[Porto] reunites Benson and Evans, whose last collaboration, the Obie-winning A Beautiful Day in November on the Banks of the Greatest of the Great Lakes played the WP Theater in 2015. [Porto] was initially presented at The Bushwick Starr, where it received its world premiere.