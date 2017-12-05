Jayne Houdyshell to Star in World Premiere Play Relevance Off-Broadway

Multi-talented Tony winner Jayne Houdyshell has been announced to star in the world premiere production of Relevance, a play written by JC Lee that will debut at off-Broadway's Lucille Lortel Theatre. The previously announced mounting will be directed by Tony nominee Liesl Tommy, with previews beginning on February 1, 2018 and an opening slated for February 20.



"Jayne is one of those actors who haunts a writer, challenging them to build a vehicle worthy of their immense talents," said playwright Lee. "I wrote this play with her voice, her power and her wit at the forefront of my brain and heart. So, I am grateful that she's stepping into a role I crafted with her in mind."



Houdyshell won a 2016 Tony Award for The Humans. She was also Tony-nominated for Follies, Well and A Doll's House, Part 2. Houdyshell's off-Broadway credits include Coraline, True Love, Much Ado About Nothing, The Pain and the Itch, The Receptionist and The Language Archive.



In Relevance, Theresa Hanneck (Houdyshell) is a celebrated author and veteran feminist warrior; Msemaji Ukweli is a promising young writer who is quickly becoming the leading cultural critic on race, class and gender for a new generation. When a heated exchange between the two women goes viral, Theresa finds herself ill-equipped to manage her message against a rival whose time may have come.



The creative team for Relevance includes scenic design by Tony winner Clint Ramos, costume design by Jacob A. Climer, lighting design by Jiyoun Chang, sound design by Broken Chord and projection design by Jeanette Oi-Suk Yew. Complete casting will be announced at a later date.