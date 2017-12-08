Broadway BUZZ

Tickets Are Now on Sale for Greg Pierce's New Play Cardinal
Now On Sale
by Broadway.com Staff • Dec 8, 2017
Greg Pierce
(Photo: Bruce Glikas)

Tickets are now on sale for Cardinal, a new play by Greg Pierce, set to receive its world premiere production with off-Broadway's Second Stage. Kate Whoriskey will direct the work set to begin previews on January 9, 2018 with an opening planned for January 30 at the Tony Kiser Theater. Anna Chlumsky stars.

Cardinal follows Lydia (Chlumsky), whose wild idea to invigorate her Rust Belt town is co-opted by a whip-smart entrepreneur. A battle for the town’s soul ensues, causing its obsessive mayor, its defiant matriarch and the rest of its residents to question who they are and where they're headed.

In addition to Chlumsky, the cast of Cardinal also includes Becky Ann Baker, Alex Hurt, Adam Pally, Stephen Park and Eugene Young. Cardinal will feature scenic design by Derek McLane; costume design by Jennifer Moeller; lighting design by Amith Chandrashaker; sound design by Leah Gelpe.

Cardinal

Second Stage presents the world premiere of Greg Pierce's new play.
Newsletters