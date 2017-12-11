Broadway BUZZ

Allan Corduner & More to Join Lauren Ambrose in Broadway's My Fair Lady
News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Dec 11, 2017
Allan Corduner
(Photo: Larry Busacca/Getty Images)

Broadway's upcoming My Fair Lady revival has announced additional casting! Allan Corduner will play Colonel Pickering, Linda Mugleston will take on the role of Mrs. Pearce and Jordan Donica will appear as Freddy Eynsford-Hill in the new production of the Lerner & Loewe classic, directed by Bartlett Sher. Previews will begin on March 15, 2018 with an opening set for April 19 at Lincoln Center Theater's Vivian Beaumont Theater.

Allan Corduner's stage credits include Broadway's Titanic and off-Broadway's Comedians; Broadway veteran Linda Mugleston currently appears in the revival of Hello, Dolly! and Jordan Donica is an alum of Broadway hit The Phantom of the Opera

As previously announced, Emmy nominee Lauren Ambrose will take on the central role of Eliza Doolittle in the revival, with Harry Hadden-Paton making his New York stage debut as Henry Higgins. The production will also feature two-time Tony winner Norbert Leo Butz as Alfred P. Doolittle and Tony winner Diana Rigg as Mrs. Higgins.

Adapted from George Bernard Shaw's play and Gabriel Pascal's motion picture Pygmalion, My Fair Lady features a book and lyrics by Alan Jay Lerner and music by Frederick Loewe. The show boasts classic songs like "I Could Have Danced All Night," "Get Me to the Church on Time," "Wouldn't It Be Loverly," "On the Street Where You Live," "The Rain in Spain" and "I've Grown Accustomed to Her Face." 

My Fair Lady will feature choreography by Christopher Gattelli, with sets by Michael Yeargan, costumes by Catherine Zuber, lighting by Donald Holder and sound by Marc Salzberg. Additional casting will be announced at a later date.

