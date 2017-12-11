Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

Constantine Rousouli & Carrie St. Louis in "Cruel Intentions"
(Photo: Vivacity Media Group)
Cruel Intentions Musical Extends Off-Broadway Run
News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Dec 11, 2017

The new musical adaptation of Roger Kumble’s 1999 cult-hit film Cruel Intentions has added a three-week extension to its New York premiere engagement at downtown hotspot (le) Poisson Rouge. The musical which began previews on November 11 and opens on December 17 will now run through February 19, 2018. Cruel Intentions was originally slated for an engagement through January 29.

Cruel Intentions centers on Manhattan’s most dangerous liaisons, Sebastian Valmont and Kathryn Merteuil. Seduced by revenge and fueled by passion, the two diabolically charming step-siblings place a bet on whether or not Sebastian can deflower their incoming headmaster’s daughter, Annette Hargrove. As the two set out to destroy the innocent girl, and anyone who gets in their way, they find themselves entangled in a web of secrets, temptation and the cruelest game of all: love.

Cruel Intentions stars Constantine Rousouli as Sebastian, Lauren Zakrin as Kathryn, Carrie St. Louis as Annette, Jessie Shelton as Cecile, Alex Boniello as Blaine, Brian Muller as Greg, Matthew Griffin as Ronald and four-time Emmy nominee Patricia Richardson as Mrs. Bunny Caldwell. The show features the music of Goo Goo Dolls, No Doubt, R.E.M., Ace of Base, Jewel, 'NSYNC and more pop songwriters, in addition to songs from the film's soundtrack such as "Bittersweet Symphony” by The Verve and “Colorblind” by Counting Crows.

Cruel Intentions: The Musical

Don’t miss the most intoxicating musical in Manhattan.
View Comments

Trending Now

  1. The Fans Have Spoken! Your Top 10 Favorite Broadway Shows of 2017
  2. Who Will Be the 2017 Broadway.com Star of the Year? Vote Now!
  3. Allan Corduner & More to Join Lauren Ambrose in Broadway's My Fair Lady
  4. Hugh Jackman, Pasek & Paul & More Theater Stars Nominated for Golden Globe Awards
  5. The Band's Visit Sets Digital Release Date for Original Cast Album

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton The Lion King Wicked The Phantom of the Opera Dear Evan Hansen Aladdin A Bronx Tale The Book of Mormon Anastasia School of Rock - The Musical Waitress Chicago All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Broadway Buzz Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
Media Kit

More

Apps Merch Store Mobile Website

© 2017 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters