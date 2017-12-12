Broadway BUZZ

Billy Crudup & Jimmy Fallon
(Photo: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC)
Odds & Ends: Billy Crudup on Why Harry Clarke Is the Best 80 Minutes Off-Broadway & More
Odds and Ends
by Broadway.com Staff • Dec 12, 2017

Here's a quick roundup of stories you may have missed today.

Billy Crudup on Why Harry Clarke Is the Best 80 Minutes Off-Broadway
Billy Crudup is back onstage in David Cale's acclaimed new solo play Harry Clarke, currently playing a thrice-extended run at off-Broadway's Vineyard Theatre. Tony winner Crudup paid a visit to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on December 11 to spread the word about the exciting project. Crudup told Fallon about the multiple roles he plays in Cale's work, and even gave a sample of his pitch-perfect work from a longtime MasterCard voiceover gig. Watch Crudup below and don't miss your chance to see his tour de force in Harry Clarke through December 23.



Curtains Will Return in Reunion Concert
The celebrated 2007 backstage musical Curtains will return to New York for one night in 2018. Members of the original Broadway production of John Kander, Fred Ebb, Rupert Holmes and Peter Stone’s Tony-nominated musical will bring the show back to life over two concerts, on January 25 at 7:00pm and 9:30pm at Feinstein's/54 Below. Reprising their roles from the original production will be Karen Ziemba as Georgia Hendricks, Edward Hibbert as Christopher Belling, Erin Davie as Niki Harris, Noah Racey as Bobby Pepper and Megan Sikora as Bambi Bernét. Curtains takes place at Boston’s Colonial Theatre on the opening-night performance of a new musical. When the leading lady mysteriously dies onstage, the entire cast and crew are suspects. Enter a local detective, who just happens to be a musical-theater fan, and the crime-solving begins. Richard Kind will take on the leading role of Detective Cioffi with Mary Callanan as producer Carmen Bernstein. Curtains co-creator Rupert Holmes will host both concerts.

Mozart in the Jungle, Starring Bernadette Peters, Sets New Season Premiere Date
Mozart in the Jungle is coming back for a fourth season on February 16, 2018! The hit series, presented by Amazon, features upcoming Hello, Dolly! star Bernadette Peters and a handful of other stage stars. Watch Peters, Hedwig and the Angry Inch creator John Cameron Mitchell and more stars in the trailer below, and tune in to the full series come February.

The Portuguese Kid Will Appear on BroadwayHD
John Patrick Shanley's new play The Portuguese Kid has been filmed for the streaming service BroadwayHD. The comedy ran at off-Broadway's City Center—Stage I from September 19 through December 10. The Portuguese Kid centers on the habitually widowed Atalanta (Sherie Rene Scott) who pays a visit to her second-rate lawyer Barry Dragonetti (Jason Alexander). Intending to settle her latest husband's affairs, this larger-than-life Greek tightwad quickly becomes a nightmare for her cheesy, self-aggrandizing attorney. Add Barry's impossible Croatian mother (Mary Testa), a dash of current politics and a couple of opportunistic young lovers, and you have in hand a recipe for comic combustion. The Portuguese Kid also starred Pico Alexander and Aimee Carrero. A BroadwayHD release date will be announced in the coming weeks.

