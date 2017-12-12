Teenage Wasteland! Check Out These Photos from Cruel Intentions' Off-Broadway Opening

A juicy tale of scandal and revenge scored by the best songs of the '90s? Cruel Intentions: The Musical is all that and more. The off-Broadway production opened at New York's (Le) Poisson Rouge on December 11. Following a sold out engagement at the downtown venue earlier this year, the intoxicating musical is back in a run that has already been extended. The new musical adaptation of Roger Kumble’s 1999 film Cruel Intentions stars Constantine Rousouli, Lauren Zakrin, Carrie St. Louis, Jessie Shelton, Alex Boniello, Brian Muller, Matthew Griffin and four-time Emmy nominee Patricia Richardson. Creators Jordan Ross, Roger Kumble and director Lindsey Rosin joined the cast on the red carpet to celebrate the big night. Check out the pics, and then get addicted to this full-on '90s throwback for yourself.

The company of Cruel Intention belts out "Bittersweet Symphony" at the curtain call.

Cruel Intentions' trio Lauren Zakrin, Constantine Rousouli and Carrie St. Louis get together.