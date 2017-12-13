Michael Luwoye Sets Start Date in Hamilton on Broadway

Hamilton alum Michael Luwoye has set a start date for his return to the show's Broadway production! The musical's previously announced new star will step into the title role on January 16, 2018. Original company member Javier Muñoz will play his final performance on January 14 at the Richard Rodgers Theatre.



Formerly an understudy on Broadway, Luwoye currently heads the show's touring cast. In addition to his work in Hamilton, Luwoye appeared off-Broadway in a Lucille Lortel Award-nominated performance in the musical Invisible Thread. He was also seen on stage in Cardboard Piano at the Actors Theatre of Louisville.



The current Broadway cast of Hamilton also includes Daniel Breaker as Aaron Burr, Bryan Terrell Clark as George Washington, Mandy Gonzalez as Angelica Schuyler, James Monroe Iglehart as Marquis de Lafayette/Thomas Jefferson, J. Quinton Johnson as Hercules Mulligan/James Madison, Joanna A. Jones as Peggy Schuyler/Maria Reynolds, Lexi Lawson as Eliza Hamilton, Anthony Lee Medina as John Laurens/Philip Hamilton and Euan Morton as King George.