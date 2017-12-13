Broadway BUZZ

Laurie Metcalf & More Theater Stars Earn Screen Actors Guild Award Nominations
News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Dec 13, 2017
Laurie Metcalf
(Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser)

Tony winner and upcoming Three Tall Women star Laurie Metcalf is among the theater vets who were hat-tipped with Screen Actors Guild Award nominations on December 13. The nominees were announced from the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood, California.

Metcalf earned a SAG nom for her screen performance in Lady Bird. Other theater alums who received nominations include Tony winner and upcoming Iceman Cometh star Denzel Washington (Roman J. Israel, Esq.) along with Tony winners Judi Dench (Victoria & Abdul), Frances McDormand (Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri), Geoffrey Rush (Genius), Jessica Lange (Feud) and Lily Tomlin (Grace and Frankie).

Tony nominees who were honored with SAG noms include Allison Janney (I, Tonya), Jeff Daniels (Godless), David Harbour (Stranger Things), Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid’s Tale), Laura Linney (Ozark), Sean Hayes (Will & Grace) and Jane Fonda (Grace and Frankie). A Bronx Tale co-director Robert De Niro was nominated for his performance in The Wizard of Lies.

Kristen Bell will host the 24th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on January 21. The awards ceremony will air live on TNT and TBS at 8:00pm EST.

