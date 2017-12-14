Broadway BUZZ

Adam Driver to Star in First Broadway Revival of Lanford Wilson's Burn This
News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Dec 14, 2017
Adam Driver
(Photo: Jason Merritt/Getty Images)

Three-time Emmy nominee Adam Driver will return to Broadway in the first revival of Lanford Wilson's Burn This, directed by Tony winner Michael Mayer. The production will begin performances in 2019 at a Broadway theater to be announced.

Driver has been seen on Broadway in Man and Boy and Mrs. Warren's Profession. His off-Broadway credits include The Retributionists, The Forest, Angels in America and Look Back in Anger. Driver earned three consecutive Emmy nominations for playing Adam Sackler on Girls and will be seen in Star Wars: The Last Jedi, premiering worldwide on December 15.

Burn This tells the story of four New Yorkers whose lives are uprooted by a young dancer's accidental death. Set in downtown New York in the 1980s, the drama explores the spiritual and emotional isolation of Pale (Driver) and the modern dancer Anna, and their tempestuous relationship after they are brought together in the wake of a life-changing personal tragedy.

The original production of Burn This premiered off-Broadway in 1987 starring John Malkovich as Pale and Joan Allen as Anna, before transferring to Broadway in a production that ran 437 performances and won Allen a Tony Award for her performance. A 2017 Broadway revival of Burn This, to be directed by Mayer and starring Jake Gyllenhaal, had been announced but was later postponed.

Additional casting, dates, venue and design team for the 2019 Broadway revival Burn This will be announced at a later time.

