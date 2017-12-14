Broadway BUZZ

Hugh Jackman with the cast of "The Greatest Showman"
(Photo: Niko Tavernise/Fox)
Hugh Jackman & Greatest Showman Stars to Perform Live Theatrical Commercial During A Christmas Story Live!
News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Dec 14, 2017

TV viewers are in for an extra-special treat during the 7:00pm broadcast of Fox's A Christmas Story Live! on December 17. Tony winner Hugh Jackman and co-stars from the new P.T. Barnum biopic The Greatest Showman will perform a two-and-a-half-minute live theatrical commercial to whet the appetites of audiences eager for the movie musical's December 20 release. Both A Christmas Story Live! and The Greatest Showman feature a score by Dear Evan Hansen Tony winners Benj Pasek and Justin Paul.

The Greatest Showman follows Barnum’s career, which led him to be known as the iconic entertainer and creator of the three-ring circus. Cast members joining Jackman for the live TV commercial include Broadway vet Keala Settle, Zendaya and Zac Efron.

A Christmas Story Live! is inspired by the holiday classic feature A Christmas Story and the Tony-nominated A Christmas Story: The Musical. Gear up for both The Greatest Showman and A Christmas Story Live! with the sneak peeks below.



