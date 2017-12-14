Broadway BUZZ

Eisa Davis & More to Lead Sarah Burgess' Kings, Directed by Thomas Kail, at the Public Theater
News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Dec 14, 2017
Eisa Davis
(Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser)

Obie winner Eisa Davis (Passing Strange) and off-Broadway alum Gillian Jacobs (The Little Flower of East Orange) will lead the cast of the world premiere play Kings, written by Sarah Burgess (Dry Powder). Directed by Tony winner Thomas Kail (Hamilton), Kings will begin performances on January 30, 2018 with an opening slated for February 20. The show will run through March 25 in The Public Theater's LuEsther Theater.

In Kings, Kate (Jacobs) is a whip-smart lobbyist who doesn’t waste her time on anyone who can’t get elected, stay elected and help her clients get what they want. Kate thinks Representative Sydney Millsap (Davis) is a political neophyte whose staunch ideals are going to cost her a burgeoning political career. But Representative Millsap and her high-minded principles turn out to be more resilient than Washington was expecting, and for the first time, Kate is faced with a choice that might change everything for her: back the system, or back what she believes in?

The cast of Kings will also include Tony nominee Zach Grenier and Aya Cash. Kings will feature scenic design by Anna Louizos, costume design by Paul Tazewell, lighting design by Jason Lyons and original music/sound design by Lindsay Jones.

