The Cast of Greg Pierce's New Play Cardinal Preps for World Premiere at Second Stage

Greg Pierce's Cardinal is set to make its world premiere when it begins performances at Second Stage on January 9, 2018. The production, directed by Kate Whoriskey, follows Lydia, played by Anna Chlumsky, whose wild idea to invigorate her Rust Belt town is co-opted by a whip-smart entrepreneur. A battle for the town’s soul ensues, causing its obsessive mayor, its defiant matriarch and the rest of its residents to question who they are and where they're headed. Scribe Pierce, director Whoriskey, Chlumsky, Alex Hunt, Stephen Park, Adam Pally, Eugene Young and Becky Ann Baker met the press on December 14 at Second Stage Theater. Catch the show, which officially opens on January 30 at the Tony Kiser Theater.

Alex Hunt, Stephen Park, Anna Chlumsky, playwright Greg Pierce, director Kate Whoriskey, Adam Pally, Eugene Young and Becky Ann Baker pose for the press.