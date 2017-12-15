Tickets Are Now on Sale for Kings, The Low Road & Miss You Like Hell at the Public Theater

Tickets are now on sale for the new plays Kings and The Low Road as well as the new musical Miss You Like Hell, set to play off-Broadway's Public Theater.



Sarah Burgess' Kings follows Kate (Gillian Jacobs), a whip-smart lobbyist who doesn’t waste her time on anyone who can’t get elected and stay elected. Kate thinks Representative Sydney Millsap (Eisa Davis) is a political neophyte whose staunch ideals are going to cost her a burgeoning political career. But Representative Millsap and her high-minded principles turn out to be more resilient than Washington was expecting, and for the first time, Kate is faced with a choice that might change everything for her: back the system, or back what she believes in? Directed by Tony winner Thomas Kail, Kings will begin performances on January 30, 2018 with an opening slated for February 20. In addition to Jacobs and Davis, the cast includes Tony nominee Zach Grenier and Aya Cash. Kings will play a limited run through March 25.



Bruce Norris' 18th century-set New York premiere play The Low Road imagines America’s first laissez-faire capitalist, a young man inspired by a chance encounter with Adam Smith to put his faith in the free market. But his path to riches becomes inextricably entangled with that of an educated slave, a man who knows from experience that one person's profit is another’s loss, in this parable about the true cost of inequality. Directed by Tony nominee Michael Greif, The Low Road will begin previews at the Public on February 13 and open on March 7. The show will play a limited run through April 1, 2018. Casting will be announced at a later date.



Miss You Like Hell is a new musical featuring a book by Pulitzer winner Quiara Alegría Hudes and music and lyrics by theatrical newcomer Erin McKeown. Tony nominee Rubin-Vega stars as Beatriz, a flawed mom to 16-year-old Olivia, and an undocumented immigrant on the verge of deportation. After living estranged from each other for years, a mother and daughter embark on a road trip that crosses state lines. Together they meet Americans of different backgrounds, shared dreams and complicated truths. Miss You Like Hell will begin previews on March 20 with an opening slated for April 10. The show will play a limited run through May 6.