Odds & Ends: LaChanze Will Return to Highline Ballroom in New Cabaret About Her Life & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you may have missed today.



LaChanze Will Return to Highline Ballroom in New Cabaret About Her Life

Audiences are buzzing about LaChanze's latest performance in La Jolla Playhouse's Summer: The Donna Summer Musical. Now New York crowds will have a chance to hear the Tony winner's luminous voice in a new one-night cabaret gig at Highline Ballroom. LaChanze will return to the venue on January 15, 2018 at 8:00pm in what is being billed as a one-woman musical about her life. LaChanze's extensive résumé includes her Broadway debut originating the role of Ti Moune in Once on This Island and her Tony-winning turn as Celie in the original production of The Color Purple. LaChanze's new Highline appearance is without any doubt a 2018 must-see.



Broadway's Cats Purr with Real Felines for a Good Cause

The stars of the Broadway revival of Cats sure know how to pitch in. Mamie Parris, Zachary Downer and Broadway.com vlogger Tyler Hanes teamed up with The Shelter Pet Project to help furry friends find their forever homes. The adorable trio took part in a purr-fect PSA to reinforce the importance of shelter pet adoption and how adoption has personally impacted their lives. Check them out below and consider adopting a pet with The Shelter Project this holiday season.







York Theatre Company Announces 2018 Musicals in Mufti Season

Get ready to geek out with a trio of rarely produced musicals as part of the 2018 Musicals in Mufti season at off-Broadway's York Theatre Company. The series will feature the 1967 Best Musical Tony winner Hallelujah, Baby! (January 27-February 4), the 1978 musical Bar Mitzvah Boy (February 10-18) and the 1961 tuner Subways Are for Sleeping (February 24-March 4). The York will also present two special multimedia presentations by Charles Troy, entitled "The Creation of Gypsy" (January 29 at 7:30pm) and "The Creation of Funny Girl" (January 30 at 7:30pm). Additionally, the York will offer up The Music of Jule Styne, an evening of song celebrating the famed composer, set for February 13 at 7:00 pm.



P.S. Don't miss Hugh Jackman's video sneak peeks of the upcoming live commercial for The Greatest Showman, set to appear on the small screen during A Christmas Story Live! this Sunday.