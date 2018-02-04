Odds & Ends: Noah Galvin on the 'Lovely Challenge' of Stepping into Dear Evan Hansen & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you may have missed today.



Noah Galvin on the "Lovely Challenge" of Stepping into Dear Evan Hansen

Talented TV star and stage veteran Noah Galvin is currently making his first appearance on Broadway, taking over for Ben Platt in the Tony-winning musical Dear Evan Hansen. Galvin paid a visit to The Rachael Ray Show today to talk about his first bow on the Great White Way. Galvin noted that the initial prospect of replacing Platt was "terrifying" but credited the strongly written show for allowing him to make the title role his own. Watch Galvin below and don't miss his stirring Broadway debut through February 4, 2018.







Innovative Theater Troupe Bedlam Will Present Pygmalion

The off-Broadway theater troupe Bedlam has announced an upcoming production of George Bernard Shaw's Pygmalion (the source of classic musical My Fair Lady), set to play the Sheen Center in 2018. Directed by Bedlam Artistic Director Eric Tucker, Pygmalion will begin performances on March 12 with an official opening slated for March 27. In Pygmalion, when Professor Henry Higgins comes across a poor and uneducated Cockney girl named Eliza Doolittle, he makes a bet that he can take Eliza from the gutters of London and pass her off as a society lady. Casting and design team for Bedlam's Pygmalion will be announced at a later date. The production is slated for a six-week engagement through April 22.



Off-Broadway's Ernest Shackleton Loves Me to Receive Cast Album

An original cast album is in the works for the acclaimed off-Broadway musical Ernest Shackleton Loves Me, which ran at the Tony Kiser Theatre earlier this year. The album will be released on February 9, 2018 by Broadway Records. Ernest Shackleton Loves Me follows a sleep-deprived single mom who receives an unexpected response from the polar explorer Sir Ernest Shackleton (1874-1922), one of the most iconic leaders of the 20th century. The two-hander starred electro-violinist Val Vigoda and Wicked veteran Wade McCollum. The show features an original score by Tony winner Joe DiPietro and music direction/orchestrations by Ryan O'Connell. Hear a sample of the score below.







P.S. Get a sneak peek at Lin-Manuel Miranda's sitdown with Robin Roberts, airing tonight at 9:00pm EST on ABC.

VIDEO: @Lin_Manuel on continuing hurricane relief efforts: "it's up to us" to keep Puerto Rico in conversations, Miranda said in an interview with "#TheYear: 2017" - The 2-hour special with @RobinRoberts​ airs tonight at 9|8c on ABC. pic.twitter.com/cKxu64hfFN — 20/20 (@ABC2020) December 19, 2017