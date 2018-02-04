Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

Odds & Ends: Noah Galvin on the 'Lovely Challenge' of Stepping into Dear Evan Hansen & More
Odds and Ends
by Broadway.com Staff • Dec 19, 2017
Noah Galvin
(Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser)

Here's a quick roundup of stories you may have missed today.

Noah Galvin on the "Lovely Challenge" of Stepping into Dear Evan Hansen
Talented TV star and stage veteran Noah Galvin is currently making his first appearance on Broadway, taking over for Ben Platt in the Tony-winning musical Dear Evan Hansen. Galvin paid a visit to The Rachael Ray Show today to talk about his first bow on the Great White Way. Galvin noted that the initial prospect of replacing Platt was "terrifying" but credited the strongly written show for allowing him to make the title role his own. Watch Galvin below and don't miss his stirring Broadway debut through February 4, 2018.



Innovative Theater Troupe Bedlam Will Present Pygmalion
The off-Broadway theater troupe Bedlam has announced an upcoming production of George Bernard Shaw's Pygmalion (the source of classic musical My Fair Lady), set to play the Sheen Center in 2018. Directed by Bedlam Artistic Director Eric Tucker, Pygmalion will begin performances on March 12 with an official opening slated for March 27. In Pygmalion, when Professor Henry Higgins comes across a poor and uneducated Cockney girl named Eliza Doolittle, he makes a bet that he can take Eliza from the gutters of London and pass her off as a society lady. Casting and design team for Bedlam's Pygmalion will be announced at a later date. The production is slated for a six-week engagement through April 22.

Off-Broadway's Ernest Shackleton Loves Me to Receive Cast Album
An original cast album is in the works for the acclaimed off-Broadway musical Ernest Shackleton Loves Me, which ran at the Tony Kiser Theatre earlier this year. The album will be released on February 9, 2018 by Broadway Records. Ernest Shackleton Loves Me follows a sleep-deprived single mom who receives an unexpected response from the polar explorer Sir Ernest Shackleton (1874-1922), one of the most iconic leaders of the 20th century. The two-hander starred electro-violinist Val Vigoda and Wicked veteran Wade McCollum. The show features an original score by Tony winner Joe DiPietro and music direction/orchestrations by Ryan O'Connell. Hear a sample of the score below.



P.S. Get a sneak peek at Lin-Manuel Miranda's sitdown with Robin Roberts, airing tonight at 9:00pm EST on ABC.

View Comments

Trending Now

  1. 2017 Wrap-Up: Broadway.com Picks the Top Debuts of the Year
  2. Norm Lewis & Tamyra Gray to Join Broadway's Once On This Island
  3. John Legend to Play Title Role in Jesus Christ Superstar Live! in Concert
  4. 2017 Wrap-Up: Broadway.com Picks the Best Performances of the Year
  5. The Greatest Showman's Thrilling Live Trailer Is Just the Fuel We Need This Holiday Season

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton Wicked The Lion King The Phantom of the Opera Dear Evan Hansen A Bronx Tale Aladdin The Book of Mormon Anastasia School of Rock - The Musical Waitress Chicago All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Broadway Buzz Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
Media Kit

More

Apps Merch Store Mobile Website

© 2017 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters