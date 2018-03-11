Odds & Ends: Go Behind the Scenes in New Teaser for Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you may have missed today.



Go Behind the Scenes in New Teaser for Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again

We can hardly wait for the July 20, 2018 release of Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again. The sequel to the smash film (based on the long-running Broadway hit) introduces the backstory of Donna (Meryl Streep) told through her younger self (Beautiful alum Jessica Keenan Wynn) and is filled with a bouquet of ABBA tunes not heard in the first film. Check out the film's first teaser below and get your dancing shoes ready for this coming summer!







Kandi Burruss Gears Up for Her Broadway Debut

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kandi Burruss is getting ready to make her first appearance on the Great White Way. The Grammy winner will be putting on her jazz shoes in Broadway's longest-running revival, Chicago. Burruss sat down with Kelly Ripa and Andy Cohen this morning to talk about her first Broadway turn. Watch the delightful Burruss below and be sure to catch her in Chicago between January 15 and March 11, 2018.







Geek Out with a New Teaser for Rise

NBC's new musical TV series Rise doesn't hit the small screen until March 13, 2018, but we're counting down the days for the new show based on real-life teacher Lou Volpe. Stage vets Josh Radnor, Rosie Perez and Joe Tippett star in the series, which has just released a new teaser to whet our appetites. Watch below and mark your calendar!

P.S. Hold onto your heart and watch Josh Groban croon "Happy Christmas" on the CBS special Home for the Holidays.



