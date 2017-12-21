Broadway BUZZ

Watch Lin-Manuel Miranda & London Hamilton Stars Sing Spice Girls & More Pop Hits in Debut #Ham4Ham
by Broadway.com Staff • Dec 21, 2017

Hamilton has officially taken the West End stage! The musical sensation has been blowing the minds of London audiences since previews began, and if that weren't enough, the show's award-winning creator and hard-working stars have spun an opening-night #Ham4Ham that we can't stop watching. The team devised a digital mashup of their favorite UK hit songs blended with Hamilton tunes. Watch these talented singers rock out below and be sure to check them out live at The Victoria Palace Theatre.

