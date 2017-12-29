Broadway BUZZ

Culturalist Challenge! Which New Broadway Shows Are You Most Pumped About Seeing in 2018?
Features
by Broadway.com Staff • Dec 29, 2017

The Broadway.com staff is crazy for Culturalist, the website that lets you choose and create your own top 10 lists. Every week, we’re challenging you with a new Broadway-themed topic to rank.

Best reason to get excited for the new year? The bouquet of Broadway shows that are coming our way! Fresh plays, dazzling new musicals, star turns...there is so much to get pumped about in the coming year on the Great White Way, and we want to know which ones will be your new favorites. So tell us...which 2018 Broadway shows are you most jazzed about seeing? Broadway.com Content Producer Lindsey Sullivan kicked off this challenge with her top 10. Now it's your turn to give us a look at the shows you can't wait to experience in the new year!

STEP 1—SELECT: Visit Culturalist to see all of your options. Highlight your 10 favorites.

STEP 2—RANK & PUBLISH: Click "rearrange list" to order your selections. Click the “publish” button.

Once your list is published, you can see the overall rankings of everyone on the aggregate list.

Pick your favorites, then tune in for the results next week on Broadway.com!

