Beanie Feldstein Reveals How Hello, Dolly! Came About by Way of Lady Bird

2017 was a breakthrough year for dynamic young star Beanie Feldstein. She is simultaneously delighting audiences eight times a week in her first Broadway role as Minnie Fay in Hello, Dolly! and warming hearts of moviegoers in the new film Lady Bird. What might surprise audiences is that one of those projects led to the other. "Hello, Dolly! came about through Lady Bird," Feldstein told Jimmy Fallon on the December 20 episode of The Tonight Show. Theater geek Feldstein also shared a look back at an early performance singing from Annie along with a tidbit about her Funny Girl-themed third birthday party. Beanie's certainly our kind of gal. Watch the charming star below and make plans to see her performances in both Hello, Dolly! and Lady Bird.



