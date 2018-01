2018 is here, and Broadway's best are kicking off the new year in style. The cast of the joyful musical SpongeBob SquarePants paid a visit to Good Morning America on January 2 to show off their special new show. Watch newly anointed star Ethan Slater, Broadway.com vlogger Lilli Cooper and their fellow cast sing the musical's energetic opening number "Bikini Bottom Day" below and make your way the Palace Theatre to see these super talents live.