Odds & Ends: Ryan Murphy's Pose Starring Billy Porter Picked Up as Series & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you may have missed today and this holiday weekend.



Ryan Murphy's Pose Starring Billy Porter Picked Up as Series

Kinky Boots star Billy Porter is officially small screen-bound. The Tony winner will appear alongside stage vet MJ Rodriguez in Pose, a new musical TV series from Ryan Murphy, according to Deadline. The show is slated for an eight-episode first season on FX. The previously announced project "looks at the juxtaposition of several segments of life and society in New York: the rise of the luxury Trump-era universe, the downtown social and literary scene and the ball culture world." In addition to Porter and Rodriguez, the cast will include off-Broadway vet and small-screen alum James Van Der Beek, as well as transgender actors Indya Moore, Dominique Jackson, Hailie Sahar and Angelica Ross. Pose is scheduled to debut this summer.



Lena Hall to Release New EPs Every Month in 2018

Lena Hall is taking the wig out of the box! The talented star who won a 2014 Tony Award as Hedwig and the Angry Inch's Yitzhak (and played the title role in a California run) will record and release a new album the first Friday of every month in 2018, along with the release of a music video each week. Among the tunes being recorded by Hall will be numbers from John Cameron Mitchell's Hedwig score, as well as songs by Peter Gabriel, Elton John, Beck, Pink, Nirvana, Jack White and Radiohead, according to The New York Times. Hall will kick off the series of releases on January 5 with two songs. Sh-K-Boom/Ghostlight Records will produce the EPs.



Yiddish-Language Fiddler on the Roof Set for U.S. Premiere

Tradition! Iconic Broadway musical Fiddler on the Roof will be presented in a new Yiddish-language adaptation this summer, courtesy of The National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene. Performances of the tuner by Jerry Bock, Joseph Stein and Sheldon Harnick are set to begin in July 2018, with exact dates to be announced, at the Edmond J. Safra Theatre at the Museum of Jewish Heritage in New York City. Four-time Tony winner Jerry Zaks (A Bronx Tale; Meteor Shower; Hello, Dolly!) will serve on artistic consultant for the production, with casting also to be set at a later time.