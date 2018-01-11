John Lithgow Delights Audiences as Solo Play Stories by Heart Opens on Broadway

Two-time Tony winner John Lithgow officially returns to the Broadway stage on January 11 as his solo play John Lithgow: Stories by Heart officially opens. Directed by Daniel Sullivan, the show began previews on December 21 and is scheduled for a limited engagement through March 4.



John Lithgow: Stories by Heart evokes memories from Lithgow's family, exploring and expanding on the limits of the actor's craft, and conjuring a cast of characters from classic short stories by Ring Lardner and P.G. Wodehouse.



Lithgow's Broadway résumé spans more than four decades. He earned a 1973 Tony Award for his Broadway debut in The Changing Room and another for his turn in the 2002 musical Sweet Smell of Success. Lithgow's other Broadway performances include Tony-nominated roles in Requiem for a Heavyweight, M. Butterfly, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels and The Columnist. Lithgow is a five-time Emmy winner for his work on Amazing Stories, 3rd Rock from the Sun and Dexter and a two-time Oscar nominee for The World According to Garp and Terms of Endearment.



To celebrate the play's opening night, Broadway.com Resident Artist Justin "Squigs" Robertson sketched a portrait of Lithgow embodying multiple characters in his exciting solo work.







About the Artist: With a desire to celebrate the magic of live theater and those who create it, and with a deep reverence for such touchstones as the work of Al Hirschfeld and the wall at Sardi’s, Squigs is happy and grateful to be among those carrying on the traditions where theater and caricature meet. He was born and raised in Oregon, lived in Los Angeles for quite a long time and now calls New York City his home.