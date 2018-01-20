Bernadette Peters, Victor Garber, Charlie Stemp & Molly Griggs Put on Their Sunday Clothes in Hello, Dolly!

Hello, Bernadette! Two-time Tony winner Bernadette Peters returns to Broadway in the hit revival of Hello, Dolly! on January 20. The stage legend takes on the title role of Mrs. Dolly Gallagher Levi, replacing 2017 Tony winner Bette Midler, who played her final performance on January 14. Also new to the production are Tony nominee Victor Garber, replacing Tony winner David Hyde Pierce as Horace Vandergelder, Olivier nominee Charlie Stemp, taking over the role of Barnaby Tucker from Dear Evan Hansen-bound Taylor Trensch, and Molly Griggs as Minnie Fay, replacing original cast member Beanie Feldstein.



Peters, who makes her return to Broadway following an acclaimed performance in the 2011 revival of Follies, has won Tony Awards for her performances in Annie Get Your Gun and Song and Dance. Her extensive list of Broadway credits also includes Gypsy, Into the Woods, Sunday in the Park with George, A Little Night Music, The Goodbye Girl and Mack and Mabel. Peters won the Tonys' Isabelle Stevenson Award in 2012 for her humanitarian work spearheading the animal-rescue organization Broadway Barks.



Garber returns to the Great White Way for the first time in eight years after having led a 2010 revival of Present Laughter. His four-decade Broadway résumé has included Tony-nominated turns in Deathtrap, Little Me, Lend Me a Tenor and Damn Yankees. Stemp makes his Broadway debut in Hello, Dolly! He earned a 2017 Olivier Award nomination for his turn as Arthur Kipps in Half a Sixpence. Hello, Dolly! also marks Griggs' Broadway debut. She made her off-Broadway debut as Amy in Penelope Skinner's 2017 play Linda.



Peters, Garber, Stemp and Griggs join a cast that also includes 2017 Tony winner Gavin Creel as Cornelius Hackl, 2017 Tony nominee Kate Baldwin as Irene Molloy, Will Burton as Ambrose Kemper, Melanie Moore as Ermengarde, Jennifer Simard as Ernestina and Kevin Ligon as Rudolph. Hello, Dolly! features direction by Jerry Zaks and choreography by Warren Carlyle with lighting design by Natasha Katz, sound design by Scott Lehrer, costume/scenic design by 2017 Tony winner Santo Loquasto and music direction by Andy Einhorn.

Peters, Garber, Stemp and Griggs will celebrate an official opening night in Hello, Dolly! on February 22. Get a first look at Peters in the role of Dolly Levi here.