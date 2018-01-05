Broadway BUZZ

Culturalist Challenge! Rank Your Top 10 Golden Globe-Winning Movie Musicals
by Lindsey Sullivan • Jan 5, 2018

The Broadway.com staff is crazy for Culturalist, the website that lets you choose and create your own top 10 lists. Every week, we’re challenging you with a new Broadway-themed topic to rank.

Woo-hoo! We made it through the first week of 2018, Broadway fans! Now that a new year is here, the first thing we get to look forward to is awards season. The fashion, the performances, the speeches, the live-tweeting—we love it all, and it all begins this weekend with the Golden Globes on January 7. As previously announced, The Greatest Showman, as well as its leading man Hugh Jackman and Dear Evan Hansen music makers Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, are all nominated for shiny gold trophies. We're eager to see whether the dazzling movie musical will join the ranks of past Golden Globes winners like La La Land, Les Misérables, Sweeney Todd and more. In honor of the big night, we wanted to ask the fans which Golden Globe-winning movie musicals are their faves. Get your popcorn and coziest slipper socks ready! Broadway.com Content Producer Matt Rodin kicked this challenge off with his top 10 picks. Now it's your turn!

STEP 1—SELECT: Visit Culturalist to see all of your options. Highlight your 10 favorites.

STEP 2—RANK & PUBLISH: Click "rearrange list" to order your selections. Click the “publish” button.

Once your list is published, you can see the overall rankings of everyone on the aggregate list.

Pick your favorites, then tune in for the results next week on Broadway.com!

