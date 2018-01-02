Broadway BUZZ

The Fans Have Spoken! The Top 10 Broadway Shows You Can't Wait to See in 2018
by Lindsey Sullivan • Jan 2, 2018

Happy New Year, Broadway fans! Now that the bubbly has been popped, the post-celebration bacon, egg and cheeses have been consumed and the holiday lights have started to come down, it's time to look forward to all the Great White Way has to offer in 2018. After a year of exciting headlines about what's headed to Broadway, we asked you which 2018 productions are you most excited to see. Musicals, plays, adaptations and brand spankin' new stories made your top 10. Take a look at the full list! We can't wait for what this year has in store for the Broadway stage.

10. King Kong



9. The Prom



8. The Boys in the Band



7. Angels in America



6. Pretty Woman



5. My Fair Lady



4. Carousel



3. Mean Girls



2. Harry Potter and the Cursed Child



1. Frozen

