Jill Paice & More Complete Cast of Jerry Springer — The Opera

Broadway alum Jill Paice is among the complete cast of the upcoming off-Broadway debut production of Jerry Springer — The Opera. The show featuring a book and lyrics by Stewart Lee and Richard Thomas and music by Thomas will begin previews on January 23 and open on February 22 at The Pershing Square Signature Center. Tony winner John Rando directs the previously announced production that will feature choreography by Chris Bailey.



Paice will take on the role of Baby Jane, with the full cast including Jennifer Allen as Irene/Mary, Florrie Bagel as Peaches, Sean Patrick Doyle as Tremont, Luke Grooms as Dwight/God, Nathaniel Hackmann as Chucky/Adam, Billy Hepfinger as Steve, Justin Keyes as Montel/Jesus, Beth Kirkpatrick as Zandra, Elizabeth Loyacano as Andrea/Valkyrie and Tiffany Mann as Shawntel/Eve. The musical's ensemble will comprise Brandon Contreras, Bradley Greer, Kim Steele and Nichole Turner. As previously announced, Tony nominee Terrence Mann will take on the title role alongside Tony nominee Will Swenson as Warm-Up/Satan.



Jerry Springer — The Opera features The Jerry Springer Show as you’ve never seen it before, with passionate arias, soaring ballads and giant production numbers. While the studio audience cheers, a parade of bickering guests fight and curse until violence breaks out and Jerry must face his trickiest guest ever.



The production will feature set design by Derek McLane, costume design by Sarah Laux, lighting design by Jeff Croiter, sound design by John Shivers and projection design by Olivia Sebesky. Jerry Springer — The Opera will play a limited engagement through March 11.