Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

Jill Paice & More Complete Cast of Jerry Springer — The Opera
News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Jan 4, 2018
Jill Paice
(Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser)

Broadway alum Jill Paice is among the complete cast of the upcoming off-Broadway debut production of Jerry Springer — The Opera. The show featuring a book and lyrics by Stewart Lee and Richard Thomas and music by Thomas will begin previews on January 23 and open on February 22 at The Pershing Square Signature Center. Tony winner John Rando directs the previously announced production that will feature choreography by Chris Bailey.

Paice will take on the role of Baby Jane, with the full cast including Jennifer Allen as Irene/Mary, Florrie Bagel as Peaches, Sean Patrick Doyle as Tremont, Luke Grooms as Dwight/God, Nathaniel Hackmann as Chucky/Adam, Billy Hepfinger as Steve, Justin Keyes as Montel/Jesus, Beth Kirkpatrick as Zandra, Elizabeth Loyacano as Andrea/Valkyrie and Tiffany Mann as Shawntel/Eve. The musical's ensemble will comprise Brandon Contreras, Bradley Greer, Kim Steele and Nichole Turner. As previously announced, Tony nominee Terrence Mann will take on the title role alongside Tony nominee Will Swenson as Warm-Up/Satan. 

Jerry Springer — The Opera features The Jerry Springer Show as you’ve never seen it before, with passionate arias, soaring ballads and giant production numbers. While the studio audience cheers, a parade of bickering guests fight and curse until violence breaks out and Jerry must face his trickiest guest ever.

The production will feature set design by Derek McLane, costume design by Sarah Laux, lighting design by Jeff Croiter, sound design by John Shivers and projection design by Olivia Sebesky. Jerry Springer — The Opera will play a limited engagement through March 11.

View Comments

Trending Now

  1. The Fans Have Spoken! The Top 10 Broadway Shows You Can't Wait to See in 2018
  2. Broadway Grosses: Chicago Celebrates Best Grossing Week in 21-Year History
  3. Watch the Cast of SpongeBob SquarePants Ring in the New Year with a 'Bikini Bottom Day'
  4. Bernadette Peters in Hello, Dolly! & More Staff Picks for January
  5. See Laird Mackintosh Take on the Title Role in The Phantom of the Opera

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton Wicked The Phantom of the Opera The Lion King Dear Evan Hansen Aladdin Anastasia School of Rock - The Musical Chicago A Bronx Tale Kinky Boots Waitress All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Broadway Buzz Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
Media Kit

More

Apps Merch Store Mobile Website

© 2018 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters