The Fans Have Spoken! Your Top 10 Golden Globe-Winning Movie Musicals
by Lindsey Sullivan • Jan 8, 2018

It's Monday, and we're still recovering from the awesomeness of last night's Golden Globes. We were thrilled to watch Dear Evan Hansen music makers Benj Pasek and Justin Paul receive the award for Best Original Song for their anthem "This Is Me" (sung by Waitress alum Keala Settle) from the movie musical The Greatest Showman. As previously reported, a number of Great White Way alums took their place at the podium last night, including Tony winner Frances McDormand, two-time Tony nominee Allison Janney, Tony nominee Elisabeth Moss, Broadway alum Saoirse Ronan and more. In honor of the first major awards show of 2018, we asked the fans to rank their favorite Golden Globe-winning movie musicals. We adore your number-one choice—in fact, you can catch a concert run of this beloved musical in Washington, D.C. at the Kennedy Center's Concert Hall on February 14, 16 and 17. Got the clue? Great! Check out that and the other musicals that made the cut below!

10. Moulin Rouge!



9. Sweeney Todd



8. Dreamgirls



7. La La Land



6. The Lion King



5. Les Misérables



4. Chicago



3. Beauty and the Beast



2. The Sound of Music



1. West Side Story

