Krysta Rodriguez to Join Corey Cott in West Side Story at the Kennedy Center
by Andy Lefkowitz • Jan 5, 2018
Krysta Rodriguez
(Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser)

Broadway alum Krysta Rodriguez will take on the role of Anita alongside Corey Cott as Tony in the highly anticipated D.C. concert run of West Side Story. Francesca Zambello will direct the performances presented by the National Symphony Orchestra, set to play the Kennedy Center's Concert Hall on February 14, 16 and 17. Rodriguez replaces the previously announced Ana Villafañe, who has withdrawn due to scheduling conflicts. 

Rodriguez has appeared on Broadway in Spring Awakening, First Date, The Addams Family, In the Heights, A Chorus Line and Good Vibrations. She was recently seen off-Broadway in What We're Up Against; she also appeared in the national touring production of The Boy Friend. Rodriguez has been seen on the small screen in Smash, Quantico and Trial & Error.

As previously announced, the cast of West Side Story will also include Solea Pfeiffer as Maria, Ephraim Sykes as Riff and Fun Home vet Joel Perez as Bernardo. The presentations will be lightly staged, with theatrical lighting and costumes. S. Katy Tucker and Mark McCullough are the visual designers; Lynly Saunders designed the costumes.

View Comments

