Broadway Grosses: Audiences Cheer on Billy Porter & Stark Sands a Final Time in Kinky Boots

Audiences bid farewell to original Kinky Boots stars Billy Porter and Stark Sands on January 7, the conclusion of a celebrated return engagement that was a delightful cap to the year. The last week of shows featuring Tony-winning star Porter and his Tony-nominated cohort Sands saw a strong intake at the box office as audiences eager to catch Porter and Sands in their final performances cheered on the talented pair. Kinky Boots reported a gross of $870,141.90, a high number in a week that is typically light across the board following the exodus of holiday tourist crowds. Porter and Sands may have exited the building, but beginning tonight, lucky audiences can check out showstopping Kinky Boots veteran J. Harrison Ghee alongside Scissor Sisters' singer Jake Shears in his Broadway debut, so be sure to zip on your favorite kinky boots and make your way west on 45th Street stat.
Here's a look at who was on top—and who was not—for the week ending January 7:
FRONTRUNNERS (By Gross)
1. Hamilton ($3,132,598.00)
2. The Lion King ($2,622,799.00)*
3. Hello, Dolly! ($2,206,170.14)
4. Wicked ($1,926,621.00)
5. Dear Evan Hansen ($1,744,819.50)
UNDERDOGS (By Gross)
5. Junk ($465,747.00)
4. The Play That Goes Wrong ($453,676.51)
3. The Parisian Woman ($407,627.50)
2. John Lithgow: Stories by Heart ($259,548.30)
1. The Children ($217,787.60)
FRONTRUNNERS (By Capacity)
1. Hamilton (101.78%)
2. Come From Away (101.59%)
3. Dear Evan Hansen (101.50%)
4. The Book of Mormon (101.24%)
5. Anastasia (100.40%)**
UNDERDOGS (By Capacity)
5. Beautiful: The Carole King Musical (77.38%)
4. Kinky Boots (76.68%)
3. Junk (74.27%)
2. The Parisian Woman (73.44%)
1. The Children (72.50%)
*Number based on nine performances
**Number based on seven performances
