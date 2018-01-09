Everybody Say Yeah! See Scissor Sisters' Jake Shears Take His First Broadway Bow in Kinky Boots

Talk about stepping into a dream! Scissor Sisters' Jake Shears made his Broadway debut in the Tony-winning musical Kinky Boots on January 8 alongside J. Harrison Ghee. Original cast members Stark Sands and Tony winner Billy Porter took their final bows in the red-hot hit on January 7. While we'll miss having those two on the Great White Way (for now!), we're so happy to welcome Shears to the stage and welcome Ghee back to the boots. As previously reported, Shears takes on the role of Charlie Price in the Tony-winning musical for a run through April 1. Peek the pics from the fabulous curtain call, and then see these two make magic at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre.

J. Harrison Ghee and Jake Shears take their first curtain call.