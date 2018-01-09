Broadway BUZZ

Lin-Manuel Miranda Reveals Three Hamilton Lyrics He Changed for the London Run
News
by Broadway.com Staff • Jan 9, 2018
Lin-Manuel Miranda
(Photo: Bruce Glikas)

Tony-winning Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda revealed on Twitter today that he altered three lyrics from the Broadway run of his hit musical for its London debut. The changes comprised American-specific references to John Adams, Weehawken and the Potomac River.

The first lyric fix is in the song "Take a Break." A reference by Alexander Hamilton to second U.S. president John Adams was changed to simply his title. The former lyric, "Angelica, tell my wife, John Adams doesn't have a real job anyway," is now, "Angelica, tell my wife, vice president isn't a real job anyway."

The additional alterations come in lyrics performed by Aaron Burr. In the showstopping number "The Room Where It Happens," the lyric "Well, I propose the Potomac" has been changed to "Invite him over, propose it." In another U.S.-specific reference, Burr's proposal of a duel in "Your Obedient Servant" now specifically points to New Jersey rather than the town of Weehawken. The Broadway lyric "Weehawken, dawn, guns drawn" has become "New Jersey, dawn, guns drawn."

Hamilton officially opened in the West End on December 21, 2017 where it plays an open run at the Victoria Palace Theatre. The Broadway run, which opened on August 6, 2015, continues at the Richard Rodgers Theatre.

