Tony Winner Jayne Houdyshell & the Cast of Relevance Prep for Timely Off-Broadway Premiere

We have a feeling we will be taking to Twitter after catching this play's world premiere! JC Lee has penned Relevance, which stars Tony winner Jayne Houdyshell and Tony nominee Pascale Armand as Theresa Hanneck, a celebrated author and veteran feminist warrior, and Msemaji Ukweli, a promising young writer, respectively. When a heated exchange between the two women goes viral, Theresa finds herself ill-equipped to manage her message in the era of Twitter. However, Houdyshell, Armand, Molly Pope and Richard Masur were all smiles on January 9. The cast, scribe Lee and director Liesl Tommy met the press at Dodgers Atelier ahead of the production's world premiere at off-Broadway's Lucille Lortel Theatre. Feminism, the #MeToo movement, social media and more were among the hot topics Relevance will explore. Performances begin on February 1 with an official opening set for February 21. Peek the pics, then go see the stirring new show!

Relevance's director Leisl Tommy and scribe JC Lee get together.