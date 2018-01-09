Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

'The Amateurs'' Greg Keller, Michael Cyril Creighton, Thomas Jay Ryan, Quincy Tyler Bernstine, Jennifer Kim & Kyle Beltran
(Photos: Emilio Madrid-Kuser)
Nailed It! The Amateurs' Players Meet the Press
Hot Shot
by Lindsey Sullivan • Jan 9, 2018

The world premiere of Pulitzer Prize finalist Jordan Harrison's The Amateurs is scheduled for February 8 at off-Broadway's Vineyard Theatre. Harrison, director Oliver Butler and the entire cast gathered together on January 9 to meet the press. The plays focuses on a scrappy troupe of pageant players who race across 14th-century Europe, struggling to outrun the Black Death. The arrival of a mysterious new actor sends leading lady Hollis (played by Quincy Tyler Bernstine) in search of answers that can only be found off-script. Take a look at Bernstine, Kyle Beltran, Greg Keller, Michael Cyril Creighton, Thomas Jay Ryan and Jennifer Kim as they posed pics for the press. We can't wait to see what mayhem they make on stage as a medieval acting troupe! Check out the photos, and then catch the show, which officially opens at the Vineyard Theatre on February 27.

The Amateurs' director Oliver Butler and playwright Jordan Harrison get together.
The Amateurs' company is ready for their world premiere off-Broadway. See the cast in action at the Vineyard Theatre beginning on February 8.
View Comments

Trending Now

  1. The Fans Have Spoken! The Top 10 Broadway Shows You Can't Wait to See in 2018
  2. Culturalist Challenge! Rank Your Top 10 Golden Globe-Winning Movie Musicals
  3. Austin Scott & Nicholas Christopher Will Lead the First National Tour of Hamilton
  4. Bernadette Peters in Hello, Dolly! & More Staff Picks for January
  5. Broadway Grosses: Chicago Celebrates Best Grossing Week in 21-Year History

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton The Lion King Wicked The Phantom of the Opera Dear Evan Hansen Aladdin School of Rock - The Musical Chicago Anastasia Come From Away A Bronx Tale Kinky Boots All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Broadway Buzz Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
Media Kit

More

Apps Merch Store Mobile Website

© 2018 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters