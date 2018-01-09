Nailed It! The Amateurs' Players Meet the Press

The world premiere of Pulitzer Prize finalist Jordan Harrison's The Amateurs is scheduled for February 8 at off-Broadway's Vineyard Theatre. Harrison, director Oliver Butler and the entire cast gathered together on January 9 to meet the press. The plays focuses on a scrappy troupe of pageant players who race across 14th-century Europe, struggling to outrun the Black Death. The arrival of a mysterious new actor sends leading lady Hollis (played by Quincy Tyler Bernstine) in search of answers that can only be found off-script. Take a look at Bernstine, Kyle Beltran, Greg Keller, Michael Cyril Creighton, Thomas Jay Ryan and Jennifer Kim as they posed pics for the press. We can't wait to see what mayhem they make on stage as a medieval acting troupe! Check out the photos, and then catch the show, which officially opens at the Vineyard Theatre on February 27.

The Amateurs' director Oliver Butler and playwright Jordan Harrison get together.