Odds & Ends: Snowpiercer Starring Daveed Diggs & Lena Hall Is Picked Up as Series & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you may have missed today.



Snowpiercer Starring Daveed Diggs & Lena Hall Is Picked Up as Series

These Tony winners are headed to the small screen! TNT's previously announced pilot Snowpiercer, starring Hamilton original Daveed Diggs and Hedwig champ Lena Hall, has been officially picked up as a series, according to Deadline. The futuristic thriller is adapted from the 2013 movie of the same name, which follows survivors on a forever moving train that travels the world just after the apocalyptic ice age leaves the Earth as a frozen wasteland. In addition to Diggs and Hall, the cast of Snowpiercer will include Broadway alum Alison Wright (Sweat), Oscar winner Jennifer Connelly, Mickey Sumner, Susan Park, Benjamin Haigh, Sasha Frolova, Katie McGuinness, Annalise Basso, Sam Otto, Roberto Urbina and Sheila Vand. A premiere date will be announced in the coming months.



Melissa Gilbert to Star in New Solo Play My Brilliant Divorce

Theatre World Award winner and Emmy nominee Melissa Gilbert (Little House on the Prairie) will return to the off-Broadway stage in a new solo work titled My Brilliant Divorce. Penned by Olivier nominee Geraldine Aron and directed by Aedín Moloney, the play follows New Yorker Rachel Lipsky Haringay (Gilbert) who is abandoned by her irritatingly round-headed British husband of many years after he discloses his Argentine lover. My Brilliant Divorce will begin previews at the New Ohio Theatre on March 15 with an opening slated for March 20. The show will play a limited engagement through April 8.



NBC's Rise Gives Back to High School Theater Programs

In the spirit of the upcoming musical TV series Rise, which centers on a high school theater department, NBC has announced the launch of R.I.S.E. (Recognizing & Inspiring Student Expression) America, a program that will provide grants to high school theater programs around America. Schools can apply for one of fifty $10,000 grants as part of the program that is co-sponsored by NBC and the Educational Theatre Foundation. Rise, featuring stage vets Josh Radnor, Rosie Perez and Joe Tippett, debuts on the small screen on March 13.



