Mark Blum, Vanessa Aspillaga, Jamie Brewer, scribe Lindsey Ferrentino, director Scott Ellis, Diana Davis, Edward Barbanell, Debra Monk & Josh McDermitt
(Photos: Emilio Madrid-Kuser)
Strap In! Jamie Brewer & the Cast of Amy and the Orphans Ready for Off-Broadway Bow
Hot Shot
by Lindsey Sullivan • Jan 10, 2018

You're going to want a front row seat on this road trip! As previously announced, American Horror Story's Jamie Brewer is making her off-Broadway debut alongside Tony winner Debra Monk and Broadway vet Mark Blum in Lindsey Ferrentino's Amy and the Orphans. Tony nominee Scott Ellis is at the helm of the production, which is scheduled to make its world premiere at the Laura Pels Theatre on February 1 with an official opening set for March 1. Brewer, Monk, Blum, Ferrentino, Ellis and the rest of the cast, including Vanessa Aspillaga, Diane Davis and Josh McDermitt, met the press on January 10 at Roundabout Theatre Company's rehearsal hall. The company spoke about the production's take on siblings and family and were enthused to touch on the strides Amy and the Orphans is making for performers with disabilities. Check out the press day pics, and then be sure to catch this hilarious, heart-warming play.

Amy and the Orphans' scribe Lindsey Ferrentino and director Scott Ellis get together.
Catch Mark Blum, Jamie Brewer and Debra Monk in Amy and the Orphans beginning on February 1.

Amy and the Orphans

Lindsey Ferrentino's new play takes us along on a raucous family road trip.
