Bernadette Peters on Returning to Broadway in Hello, Dolly!: 'I'm in Love with This Show'

Audiences can't wait for Tony-winning stage legend Bernadette Peters to take the Broadway stage again in the title role of Hello, Dolly! The beloved performer paid a visit to Today on January 11 to talk about the thrill of singing the iconic music of Jerry Herman for Broadway audiences. "I'm in love with this show, it's so beautiful," said Peters, who will join the Tony-winning revival on the same day as stage veteran Victor Garber and Broadway newbie Charlie Stemp. Watch Peters rave about the production below and book your tickets now to see her take to the Shubert Theatre beginning on January 20.

