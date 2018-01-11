Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

Bernadette Peters on Returning to Broadway in Hello, Dolly!: 'I'm in Love with This Show'
Watch It
by Broadway.com Staff • Jan 11, 2018
Bernadette Peters
(Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser)

Audiences can't wait for Tony-winning stage legend Bernadette Peters to take the Broadway stage again in the title role of Hello, Dolly! The beloved performer paid a visit to Today on January 11 to talk about the thrill of singing the iconic music of Jerry Herman for Broadway audiences. "I'm in love with this show, it's so beautiful," said Peters, who will join the Tony-winning revival on the same day as stage veteran Victor Garber and Broadway newbie Charlie Stemp. Watch Peters rave about the production below and book your tickets now to see her take to the Shubert Theatre beginning on January 20.
 

Hello, Dolly!

Bette Midler returns to Broadway in this musical classic!
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments

Trending Now

  1. The Fans Have Spoken! The Top 10 Broadway Shows You Can't Wait to See in 2018
  2. Culturalist Challenge! Rank Your Top 10 Golden Globe-Winning Movie Musicals
  3. Austin Scott & Nicholas Christopher Will Lead the First National Tour of Hamilton
  4. Bernadette Peters in Hello, Dolly! & More Staff Picks for January
  5. Broadway Grosses: Chicago Celebrates Best Grossing Week in 21-Year History

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton The Lion King Wicked The Phantom of the Opera Dear Evan Hansen Aladdin School of Rock - The Musical Chicago Anastasia Come From Away A Bronx Tale Kinky Boots All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Broadway Buzz Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
Media Kit

More

Apps Merch Store Mobile Website

© 2018 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters