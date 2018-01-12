Broadway BUZZ

Culturalist Challenge! Rank the Top 10 Stars You Can’t Wait to See on Broadway in 2018
Features
by Lindsey Sullivan • Jan 12, 2018

The Broadway.com staff is crazy for Culturalist, the website that lets you choose and create your own top 10 lists. Every week, we’re challenging you with a new Broadway-themed topic to rank.

Happy Friday, Broadway fans! The first official Great White Way opening of 2018 happened last night at the American Airlines Theatre. John Lithgow: Stories By Heart kicked off the new year, and Tony and Emmy winner John Lithgow is one of many amazing performers on stage this season. Whether it's a big screen favorite in their Broadway debut or a welcome return, the roster of talent heading to the boards is incredible. So, which star are you most excited to see shine in 2018? Broadway.com Editorial Assistant Eric King kicked off this challenge with his top 10. Now it's your turn!

STEP 1—SELECT: Visit Culturalist to see all of your options. Highlight your 10 favorites.

STEP 2—RANK & PUBLISH: Click "rearrange list" to order your selections. Click the “publish” button.

Once your list is published, you can see the overall rankings of everyone on the aggregate list.

Pick your favorites, then tune in for the results next week on Broadway.com!

