Molly Griggs to Succeed Beanie Feldstein in Hello, Dolly!

Broadway.com has learned that Molly Griggs will take over the role of Minnie Fay in the Tony-winning revival of Hello, Dolly! beginning on January 20. Griggs will replace original cast member Beanie Feldstein, who will play her final performance tonight, January 14, alongside the previously announced Bette Midler, David Hyde Pierce and Taylor Trensch.



Hello, Dolly! will mark Molly Griggs' Broadway debut. Her performance as Minnie Fay follows a 2017 off-Broadway debut as Amy in Penelope Skinner's play Linda.



Griggs will join the company of Hello, Dolly! alongside previously announced new stars Bernadette Peters as Dolly Gallagher Levi, Victor Garber as Horace Vandergelder and Charlie Stemp as Barnaby Tucker. The foursome will celebrate an official opening night on February 22.



The cast of Hello, Dolly! also includes 2017 Tony winner Gavin Creel as Cornelius Hackl, 2017 Tony nominee Kate Baldwin as Irene Molly, Will Burton as Ambrose Kemper, Melanie Moore as Ermengarde and Jennifer Simard as Ernestina.