The Fans Have Spoken! The Top 10 Stars You Can’t Wait to See on Broadway in 2018
by Lindsey Sullivan • Jan 16, 2018

After a nice long weekend, we are back at it, Broadway fans! The 2018 Broadway season is about to kick into high gear, and last week, we asked you which of the many starry performers heading to the boards you're most excited to see in the spotlight. Broadway favorites, some starry Great White Way newcomers and a Tony winner or two made your top 10. Check it out below!

10. Ashley Park, Mean Girls



9. Zachary Quinto, The Boys in the Band



8. Joshua Henry, Carousel



7. Nathan Lane, Angels in America



6. Taylor Louderman, Mean Girls



5. Andrew Garfield, Angels in America



4. Chris Evans, Lobby Hero



3. Samantha Barks, Pretty Woman: The Musical



2. Jessie Mueller, Carousel



1. Andrew Rannells, The Boys in the Band

 

