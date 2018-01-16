Musical Magic! See the Cast of Rocktopia Get Ready to Turn Up the Volume on Broadway

Get ready to fist pump, head bang and understand what it means to watch a violinist totally shred. Rocktopia, the musical brainchild of Broadway alum Rob Evan and Randall Craig Fleischer, combines classical music with classic rock. Performances of the production begin on March 20 at the Broadway Theatre, and the cast and creative team gathered together at at SIR Studios on January 16 to rock the house ahead of their Great White Way bow. Broadway.com was in on the action, and both music and theater fans are in for an awesome night out. Creators Evan and Fleischer, as well as performers Kimberly Nichole, Chloe Lowery, Alyson Cambridge and Tony Vincent, took the stage to discuss this incredible cross-genre extravaganza and give audiences a taste of what to expect. Watch the amazing performance clips, and peek the pics below!

Rocktopia's Chloe Lowery and Tony Bruno perform their hearts out.

Saaang, Kimberly Nichole!