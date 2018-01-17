Broadway BUZZ

Christy Altomare in "Anastasia" on Broadway
(Photo: Matthew Murphy)
Broadway's Celebrated Musical Anastasia Will Journey to Madrid
by Andy Lefkowitz • Jan 17, 2018

The acclaimed musical Anastasia is bound for Europe! The hit show based on the 1997 animated film will begin its international journey in Madrid, Spain with venue and dates to be announced. As previously reported, productions of the musical are expected to play in Germany, Holland, Russia, Korea, Japan, Mexico and China, with a confirmed production timeline to be announced soon.

Anastasia follows about a brave young woman attempting to discover the mystery of her past. The show features a book by Terrence McNally, music by Stephen Flaherty and lyrics by Lynn Ahrens. Anastasia is directed by Darko Tresnjak with choreography by Peggy Hickey.

The Broadway production of Anastasia features Broadway.com Star of the Year Christy Altomare in the title role alongside Derek Klena as Dmitry, Max von Essen as Gleb, John Bolton as Vlad, Caroline O'Connor as Countess Lily and 2017 Tony nominee Mary Beth Peil as the Dowager Empress.

Casting for the Madrid production of Anastasia will be announced at a later date.

