Delicious Idea! See Sara Bareilles Join Jason Mraz in Broadway's Waitress

No bad ideas here! Sara Bareilles stepped back into Waitress on January 16, and Broadway.com headed to the diner to capture her curtain call. Bareilles made her stage debut in the role of Jenna from March 31 through June 11, 2017, and this return is especially sweet as the production's Tony-nominated composer is joining her singer-songwriter pal Jason Mraz in his Broadway debut on the Brooks Atkinson Theatre stage. As previously reported, Mraz is scheduled to remain in the show as Dr. Pomatter through February 11. Check out the photos from Bareilles' big return night bow, and then be sure to catch this charming musical!

