Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

Delicious Idea! See Sara Bareilles Join Jason Mraz in Broadway's Waitress
Hot Shot
by Lindsey Sullivan • Jan 17, 2018
Jason Mraz & Sara Bareilles
(Photos: Emilio Madrid-Kuser)

No bad ideas here! Sara Bareilles stepped back into Waitress on January 16, and Broadway.com headed to the diner to capture her curtain call. Bareilles made her stage debut in the role of Jenna from March 31 through June 11, 2017, and this return is especially sweet as the production's Tony-nominated composer is joining her singer-songwriter pal Jason Mraz in his Broadway debut on the Brooks Atkinson Theatre stage. As previously reported, Mraz is scheduled to remain in the show as Dr. Pomatter through February 11. Check out the photos from Bareilles' big return night bow, and then be sure to catch this charming musical!

Welcome back to Waitress, Sara Bareilles! Catch her in the sweet musical through February 25.

Waitress

Sara Bareilles scores this new musical based on the movie of the same name.
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments

Trending Now

  1. The Fans Have Spoken! The Top 10 Stars You Can’t Wait to See on Broadway in 2018
  2. Pat Monahan, Frontman of Rock Band Train, Will Make Broadway Debut in Rocktopia
  3. Molly Griggs to Succeed Beanie Feldstein in Hello, Dolly!
  4. Actor & Deaf Activist Nyle DiMarco Added to Producing Team for Children of a Lesser God
  5. Lin-Manuel Miranda Reveals Three Hamilton Lyrics He Changed for the London Run

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton Wicked The Lion King Aladdin Dear Evan Hansen The Phantom of the Opera School of Rock - The Musical Anastasia Chicago Come From Away Waitress A Bronx Tale All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Broadway Buzz Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
Media Kit

More

Apps Merch Store Mobile Website

© 2018 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters