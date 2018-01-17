Exclusive! Lauren Ridloff & Producer Nyle DiMarco Poised for Broadway's Children of a Lesser God

Fresh off of the news that model, actor and deaf activist Nyle DiMarco has joined the producing team of the highly anticipated Broadway revival of Children of a Lesser God, DiMarco and leading lady Lauren Ridloff met up at Studio 54 for a photo op on January 17. Broadway.com was in on the action to capture some glam shots of the two at the theater. As previously announced, Ridloff is set to take on the role of Sarah, who Oscar winner Marlee Matlin played in the 1986 film, in the Broadway-bound production opposite Joshua Jackson. Performances begin on March 22 ahead of an opening on April 11, but seeing these two in the theater has got us itching to catch this production already!

Nyle DiMarco and Lauren Ridloff snap a pic in Studio 54.