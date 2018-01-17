Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

Exclusive! Lauren Ridloff & Producer Nyle DiMarco Poised for Broadway's Children of a Lesser God
Hot Shot
by Lindsey Sullivan • Jan 17, 2018
Lauren Ridloff & Nyle DiMarco
(Photos: Caitlin McNaney)

Fresh off of the news that model, actor and deaf activist Nyle DiMarco has joined the producing team of the highly anticipated Broadway revival of Children of a Lesser God, DiMarco and leading lady Lauren Ridloff met up at Studio 54 for a photo op on January 17. Broadway.com was in on the action to capture some glam shots of the two at the theater. As previously announced, Ridloff is set to take on the role of Sarah, who Oscar winner Marlee Matlin played in the 1986 film, in the Broadway-bound production opposite Joshua Jackson. Performances begin on March 22 ahead of an opening on April 11, but seeing these two in the theater has got us itching to catch this production already!

Nyle DiMarco and Lauren Ridloff snap a pic in Studio 54.
Catch Lauren Ridloff in Children of a Lesser God beginning on March 22.

Children of a Lesser God

Kenny Leon directs the Broadway revival of Mark Medoff's drama.
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments

Trending Now

  1. Pat Monahan, Frontman of Rock Band Train, Will Make Broadway Debut in Rocktopia
  2. Come What May! Moulin Rouge! The Musical Sets Dates for Pre-Broadway Run in Boston
  3. The Fans Have Spoken! The Top 10 Stars You Can’t Wait to See on Broadway in 2018
  4. Girl From the North Country's Sheila Atim on Her Newfound Love for Bob Dylan's Music and More
  5. See the Cast of Rocktopia Get Ready to Turn Up the Volume on Broadway

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton Wicked The Lion King Aladdin Dear Evan Hansen The Phantom of the Opera School of Rock - The Musical Anastasia Chicago Come From Away Waitress A Bronx Tale All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Broadway Buzz Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
Media Kit

More

Apps Merch Store Mobile Website

© 2018 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters