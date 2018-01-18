Laurence Lau & Barbara Garrick to Lead Off-Broadway Revival of A.R. Gurney's Later Life

New York stage veterans Laurence Lau (Dada Woof Papa Hot) and Barbara Garrick (The City of Conversation) will lead the cast of Keen Company's new production of A.R. Gurney's 1993 play Later Life, directed by Jonathan Silverstein. Previews of the previously announced revival will begin on February 27 at off-Broadway's Clurman Theatre at Theatre Row with an opening set for March 15.



In Later Life, a middle-aged man (Lau) and woman (Garrick) meet at a cocktail party and ponder beginning the relationship that eluded them 30 years ago. While the pair rediscovers each other and themselves, a bevy of delightful guests rally behind them.



The cast of Later Life will also include Liam Craig (Boeing-Boeing) and Jodie Markell (Machinal). The design team will feature Steven Kemp (scenic design), Jennifer Paar (costume design), David Lander (lighting design) and Obadiah Eaves (sound design). Later Life will play a limited engagement through April 14.