Girl Power! You Need to Watch This Fierce Cover of 'This Is Me' from The Greatest Showman
by Lindsey Sullivan • Jan 18, 2018

Keala Settle has already got us bowing down every time we hear her sing "This Is Me" from The Greatest Showman. (Seriously—we're starting to actually bow and yell "Yasss, queen" when we're listening to it in public now. On public transportation. Whatever, as the song says, we make no apologies.) The anthem, which recently earned Dear Evan Hansen music makers Benj Pasek and Justin Paul a Golden Globe, is seriously fierce. #HAM4BEY creator Michael Korte has collaborated with performers Peaces, Maharasyi, Jada Banks Mace, Kesha Shantrel, Marissa Barbalato, vocal arranger Christine Noel and filmmaker Baxter Stapleton to create a music video that exudes ferocity and fabulousness. Check out the video below, and bow down to these incredible ladies!

