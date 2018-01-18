London Odds & Ends: Benedict Cumberbatch Named President of London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art & More

Here's a quick roundup of London stories you may have missed today.



Benedict Cumberbatch Named President of London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art

West End stage veteran and Oscar nominee Benedict Cumberbatch will take over the presidency of his alma mater, the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art, according to the BBC. The Emmy-winning Sherlock star who played Hamlet to sold-out London crowds in 2014 will succeed Timothy West as president of the esteemed educational institution. LAMDA is the oldest drama school in the United Kingdom; the school recently debuted a new building featuring three performance venues. In addition to Cumberbatch, well-known alums include Jim Broadbent, Chiwetel Ejiofor, David Oyelowo and Harriet Walter.



Casting Set for Small Faces Musical All or Nothing

Full casting has been announced for the West End transfer of All or Nothing—The Mod Musical, the new show based on the rock band The Small Faces and written, directed by and starring Carol Harrison. Joining the previously announced Harrison as Kay Marriott and Chris Simmons as Steve Marriott in the cast will be Samuel Pope as Young Steve Marriott, Stefan Edwards as Kenney Jones, Stanton Wright as Ronnie Lane, Alexander Gold as Ian McLagan, Edward Elgood as Jimmy Winston, Karis Anderson as P.P. Arnold and Russell Floyd as Don Arden. All or Nothing is the story of the four charismatic young kids from East London who became the Small Faces and were rocketed into the big time, only to discover the path to success is paved with exploitation, betrayal and tragedy. Also in the cast are Daniel Beales, Alfie Harrison-Foreman, Dani Acors and Emily Daniels. All or Nothing will play a limited engagement at the Arts Theatre in London from February 6 through March 11. The show will celebrate an official opening night on February 8.



John Barton, Co-Founder of Royal Shakespeare Company, Has Died

John Barton, the acclaimed British theater director who co-founded the Royal Shakespeare Company with Peter Hall in 1960, has died at age 89, according to the Telegraph. Among Barton's many directorial credits were Twelfth Night (1969) featuring Judi Dench and The Rover (1986) starring Jeremy Irons and Sinead Cusack. Barton collaborated with Hall on War of the Roses (1963), an epic combining four Shakespeare works into a single evening of theater. Barton was awarded the Sam Wanamaker Prize in 2001 for his achievements.



Bill Milner & More to Join Olivier Winner Sheila Hancock in London Premiere of Harold and Maude

Young star Bill Milner (Dunkirk, X-Men: First Class) will take on the role of Harold Parker Chasen in the London premiere of Colin Higgins' dark comedy Harold and Maude, based on the hit 1970 film. Milner joins the previously announced Olivier Award winner Sheila Hancock as Dame Marjorie “Maude” Chardin. Thom Southerland will direct the work set to make its debut at the Charing Cross Theatre for a run from February 19 through March 31. Harold and Maude centers on Maude (Hancock), a free spirit who wears her hair in braids, believes in living each day to its fullest and tries something new every day. Harold (Milner) is an 18-year-old man who is obsessed with death, attends funerals of strangers for entertainment and stages elaborate fake suicides. The two meet and make an unexpected connection. The company of Harold and Maude will also include Anthony Cable, Rebecca Caine, Christopher Dickins, Joanna Hickman, Samuel Townsend, Anne White and Johnson Willis.