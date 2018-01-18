Odds & Ends: Kristin Chenoweth Will Appear as Guest Judge on RuPaul's Drag Race & More

Here's a quick roundup of London stories you may have missed today.



Kristin Chenoweth Will Appear as Guest Judge on RuPaul's Drag Race

Tony winner Kristin Chenoweth is among the newly announced docket of stars set to serve as guest judges on VH1's RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 3, according to Entertainment Weekly. In addition to the Broadway-beloved Chenoweth, appearing as guest judges throughout the show's new season will be stage alums Tituss Burgess, Todrick Hall and Vanessa Hudgens. RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 3 debuts on January 25 at 8:00pm EST. You can bet we'll be watching.



Another Extension for Off-Broadway's Cruel Intentions Musical

Audiences now have more chances to check out off-Broadway's hot new show Cruel Intentions. The musical adaptation of Roger Kumble's 1999 cult-hit film will now play through March 16 at downtown venue (le) Poisson Rouge. Cruel Intentions features the music of Goo Goo Dolls, No Doubt, R.E.M., Ace of Base, Jewel, 'NSYNC and more pop songwriters, in addition to songs from the film's soundtrack such as "Bittersweet Symphony" by The Verve and "Colorblind" by Counting Crows.







Frozen's Robert Creighton & More to Sing Out at Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation Benefit

Upcoming Frozen star Robert Creighton is among the performers who will lend their talents in support of the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation during the eighth annual fundraiser Broadway Belts for PFF. This year's event will take place on March 12 at 5:30pm at the Edison Ballroom. Created by Broadway vet Julie Halston, the evening raises money to fight pulmonary fibrosis, a fatal, progressive disease involving scarring in the lungs. Joining Creighton and Halston onstage will be Olivier winner Lesli Margherita, Hamilton star Bryan Terrell Clark and Latin Grammy nominee Bernie Williams. To date, Broadway Belts for PFF has raised nearly $750,000 for the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation and is the organization largest single fundraiser.



Blythe Danner & Alec Baldwin to Reprise Roles on Will & Grace Reboot

Tony winner Blythe Danner and Tony nominee Alec Baldwin are headed back to Will & Grace! Danner will reprise her role as Marilyn Truman (Will’s mom) with Baldwin revisiting his role as Malcolm Widmark. Tony nominee Robert Klein is also among the latest slate of guest stars. Will & Grace airs on NBC every Thursday at 9:00pm EST.