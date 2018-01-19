Broadway BUZZ

Ali Ewoldt & Peter Jöback in 'The Phantom of the Opera' on Broadway
(Photo: Matthew Murphy)
Let Your Fantasies Unwind with These Incredible Phantom of the Opera 30th Anniversary Photos
Hot Shot
by Lindsey Sullivan • Jan 19, 2018

This celebration might just be bigger than "Masquerade"! The Phantom of the Opera turns 30 on January 26, and Peter Jöback, Ali Ewoldt and Rodney Ingram are the leading players during this epic milestone for the Andrew Lloyd Webber blockbuster. As previously announced, Broadway's longest-running musical will hold a week of celebratory events for the show's 30th anniversary on the Great White Way, including a gala performance and a special ceremonial lighting of the Empire State Building on January 24. Let the festivities begin with these enchanting photos!

Rodney Ingram and Ali Ewoldt perform as Raoul and Christine. (Photo: Matthew Murphy)
The golden trio! The Phantom of the Opera's 30th anniversary cast members Peter Jöback, Ali Ewoldt and Rodney Ingram. (Photo: Jeremy Daniel)

The Phantom of the Opera

This haunting love story is Broadway's longest-running show!
