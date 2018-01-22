Broadway BUZZ

The Fans Have Spoken! The 2018 Grammy Nominees You Want to See on Broadway
Features
by Lindsey Sullivan • Jan 22, 2018
(Photos: Getty Images)

We're in for an amazing week! The Phantom of the Opera celebrates its 30th anniversary on January 26 with a slew of festivities planned for January 24 and throughout the week. January 28 marks music's biggest night with the 60th annual Grammy Awards. But before we get ahead of ourselves, we need to reveal our Culturalist Challenge results. We asked you which 2018 Grammy nominee should bow on the Great White Way. Your number one pick has always flaunted a flair for the theatrical and will even star opposite Tony nominee Bradley Cooper in the highly anticipated remake of A Star Is Born. Check out who else made the cut below!

10. Kesha



9. Alessia Cara



8. Lorde



7. Seth MacFarlane



6. Ed Sheeran



5. Michael Bublé



4. Bruno Mars



3. Kelly Clarkson



2. P!nk



1. Lady Gaga

